Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) PT Lowered to $27.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.16. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $4,026,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 50,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 546,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after buying an additional 100,889 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $711,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.