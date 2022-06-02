Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CVLY opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $224.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

In other news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $26,397.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,748 shares in the company, valued at $546,683.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $72,063. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 361.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 169,460 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,630 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 87.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 48,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.