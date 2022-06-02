Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.20

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $0.33. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 46,497 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

About Coin Hodl

COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

