Collateral Pay Reaches Market Capitalization of $100,683.77 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $100,683.77 and approximately $233.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.92 or 0.01501234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 992.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.23 or 0.00463025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

