Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $157.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

