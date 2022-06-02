Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $172.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

