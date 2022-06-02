Commerce Bank Has $7.40 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 136.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 11.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Fortinet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fortinet by 19.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.29.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total transaction of $375,261.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,268.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $289.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.10. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.67 and a 1 year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

