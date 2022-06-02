Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,637,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 258,791 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AON by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,996,000 after buying an additional 212,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $51,424,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $270.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.06.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

