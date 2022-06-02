Commerce Bank Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,954 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $114.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.31. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.33 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.