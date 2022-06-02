Commerce Bank Sells 19,231 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,331 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,231 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after buying an additional 333,863 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,156,529,000 after purchasing an additional 186,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $999,908,000 after purchasing an additional 99,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,874,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $207.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.25. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.90 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

