Commerce Bank Sells 2,069 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after buying an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,188,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after purchasing an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.09.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $245.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.60 and its 200 day moving average is $273.45. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $232.01 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,177 shares of company stock worth $874,306 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

