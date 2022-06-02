Commerce Bank Sells 2,996 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 270,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

DRI stock opened at $123.93 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.57 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.42 and a 200 day moving average of $137.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

