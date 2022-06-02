Commerce Bank Sells 3,972 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $72.89 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.