Commerce Bank Trims Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Abiomed by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $255.36 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.46 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,399,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

