Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Commercial Metals makes up approximately 0.7% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Crestline Management LP owned 0.22% of Commercial Metals worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.60. 13,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,236. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

