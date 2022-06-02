Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRZBY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.78) to €11.70 ($12.58) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a €9.70 ($10.43) price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.66.

CRZBY stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

