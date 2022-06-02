Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TCFC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Community Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of TCFC opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 12.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter worth $327,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Community Financial by 144.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

