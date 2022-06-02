Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) to report $213.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $211.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.70 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $199.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. CL King cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of CMP stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.38. 190,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,941. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.16. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -141.09 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 65,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

