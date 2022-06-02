ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $424,408,000 after purchasing an additional 529,105 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $115.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $117.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.10. The firm has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,103 shares of company stock worth $8,798,364. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

