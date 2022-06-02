ContentBox (BOX) Trading Down 9.8% This Week

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 79.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $25,889.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00147246 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.