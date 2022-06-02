Contrasting National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) & GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) and National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GXO Logistics and National Express Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics $7.94 billion 0.75 $153.00 million $1.52 33.97 National Express Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than National Express Group.

Profitability

This table compares GXO Logistics and National Express Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics 2.15% 9.11% 3.19% National Express Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GXO Logistics and National Express Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 0 4 11 0 2.73 National Express Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

GXO Logistics currently has a consensus target price of $97.64, indicating a potential upside of 89.12%. Given GXO Logistics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than National Express Group.

Summary

GXO Logistics beats National Express Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, consumer technology, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods industries. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

National Express Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services. In addition, it operates service areas and other transport-related businesses, such as fuel distribution; and offers shuttle services. The company has a fleet of approximately 27,000 vehicles. National Express Group PLC was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

