Contrasting Proterra (PTRA) & Its Rivals

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) is one of 64 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Proterra to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Proterra alerts:

This table compares Proterra and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra -100.20% -17.39% -12.29% Proterra Competitors -12,601.68% -7.58% -1.39%

Proterra has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra’s rivals have a beta of 1.56, suggesting that their average share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Proterra and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 1 2 1 0 2.00 Proterra Competitors 1071 2628 3035 165 2.33

Proterra currently has a consensus target price of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 8.10%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 41.51%. Given Proterra’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proterra has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.8% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Proterra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proterra and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra $242.86 million -$250.01 million -1.15 Proterra Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion 76.20

Proterra’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Proterra. Proterra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Proterra rivals beat Proterra on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Proterra (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.