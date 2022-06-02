Cornichon Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,865.00 (CORN)

Cornichon (CORN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $877,945.51 and approximately $6,865.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for $0.0593 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cornichon alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 868.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,340.46 or 0.67246847 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 494.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.00435910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00031747 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,048,061 coins and its circulating supply is 14,806,212 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.