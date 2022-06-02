Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 13,639 Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ready Capital by 6.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 399,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

RC stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.41%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

