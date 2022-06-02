Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 27,708 Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Corton Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,539,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 229,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $325.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.27. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $8.74.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

