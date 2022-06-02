Corton Capital Inc. Invests $230,000 in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after buying an additional 964,944 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,230,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,847,000 after buying an additional 118,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of OII opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $446.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.