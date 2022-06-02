Corton Capital Inc. Invests $242,000 in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83.

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $177.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 82.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

