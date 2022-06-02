Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Conduent by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 689,259 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after buying an additional 701,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,273,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after buying an additional 281,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 1,275,085 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Conduent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,657,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.75 million. Conduent had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conduent news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,413.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louis Edward Keyes bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,946.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

About Conduent (Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.