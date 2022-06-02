Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Conduent by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 689,259 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after buying an additional 701,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,273,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after buying an additional 281,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 1,275,085 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Conduent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,657,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Conduent stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.50.
In other Conduent news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,413.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louis Edward Keyes bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,946.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.
About Conduent
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
