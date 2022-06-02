Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,912 ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $321,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko acquired 76,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $214,523.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,478.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 747,773 shares of company stock worth $2,926,880. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

ORIC stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

