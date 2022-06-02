Corton Capital Inc. Takes $274,000 Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 62.5% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,560,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,673,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,282,000 after purchasing an additional 319,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,785,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
GRTS stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $14.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $144.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.69.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Gritstone bio from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
