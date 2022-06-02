Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Vector Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,994,000 after buying an additional 366,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vector Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 46,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 44,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 789,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 3,950 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $40,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $12.25 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $312.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

VGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

