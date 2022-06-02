Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Senior Officer Purchases C$90,000.00 in Stock

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,357,537.50.

Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$6.93 and a 12 month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$361.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$359.90 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

