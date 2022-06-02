Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.95

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.63. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 108,500 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $341.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Corvus Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

