Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.95

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.63. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 108,500 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $341.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54.
Corvus Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CORVF)
