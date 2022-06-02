Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,890 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,221 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $150,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $463.73. 35,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,621. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $377.12 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $205.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $533.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.30.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

