Covalent (CQT) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week

Covalent (CQT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000497 BTC on major exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $38.09 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,258.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13,109.19 or 0.43569264 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00457436 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031980 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 3,027.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

