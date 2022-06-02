Cowen Trims Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Target Price to $70.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cowen from $80.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTV. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of FTV opened at $61.37 on Thursday. Fortive has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average of $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 12.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 568,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after buying an additional 63,018 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 12.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Fortive by 22.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 150,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Fortive by 1.6% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 66,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 47.0% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after purchasing an additional 103,654 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

