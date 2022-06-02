CPChain (CPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, CPChain has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $131,973.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00197879 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003215 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000541 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001137 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00318999 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

