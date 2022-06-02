Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,800 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 643,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Creatd by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Creatd by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Creatd during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRTD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,050. Creatd has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.

Creatd ( NASDAQ:CRTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. Creatd had a negative return on equity of 1,757.70% and a negative net margin of 759.18%.

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators. The company operated in three segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, and Creatd Ventures. Its flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

