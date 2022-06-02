Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $169.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Research analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -46.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

