Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CREX stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Creative Realities has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter. Creative Realities had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.04%.

In related news, Director Donald A. Harris acquired 75,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen Nesbit acquired 171,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $147,748.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 338,505 shares of company stock worth $276,506. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Creative Realities by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Creative Realities by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 38,862 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

