Credit Suisse AG Acquires 302 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NVR were worth $35,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NVR by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NVR by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.

NVR stock opened at $4,387.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,391.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,991.24. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.97. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,998.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $63.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

