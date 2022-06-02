Credit Suisse AG Has $40.40 Million Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,679,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 310,985 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $40,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.2984 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBR. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

