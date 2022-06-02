Credit Suisse AG Purchases 11,396 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Pool worth $44,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,113,000 after acquiring an additional 68,052 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pool by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pool by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,268,000 after purchasing an additional 44,708 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 1,928.4% in the 4th quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $393.04 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $377.52 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.22.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

