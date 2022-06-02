Credit Suisse AG Purchases 659,955 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,115,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 659,955 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Vale worth $43,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 129,688,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,809,162,000 after buying an additional 1,954,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,833,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,110,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,834,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 916.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

NYSE:VALE opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Vale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.