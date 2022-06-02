Credit Suisse AG Sells 122,877 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,877 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Dollar Tree worth $38,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.39.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $161.01 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day moving average of $146.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

