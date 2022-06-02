Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.60

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 633248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRLBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

