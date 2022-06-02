Crestline Management LP Acquires New Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZION. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.99. 18,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,288. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.