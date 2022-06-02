Crestline Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Crestline Management LP boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 222.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,389 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $72.43. 81,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,433. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

