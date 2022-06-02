Crestline Management LP Buys 59,838 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 182.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,838 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 1.2% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,311.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,958,000 after buying an additional 131,928 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.52.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $167.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,007. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

