Crestline Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 956.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.09.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,906 shares of company stock worth $1,270,852 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.47. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

